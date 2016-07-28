BRUSSELS, July 28 Euro zone economic sentiment
improved in July, defying market expectations of a decline, but
economic sentiment in the wider 28-nation European Union fell in
reaction to Britain's vote to leave the EU, the European
Commission said on Thursday.
The Commission's economic sentiment indicator for the 19
countries sharing the euro currency rose to 104.6 in July from
104.4 in June, against market expectations of a fall to 103.7.
The business climate index, pointing to the phase of the
business cycle, also increased sharply to 0.39 from 0.22,
defying expectations of a decline to 0.17.
But sentiment in the wider bloc, which includes non-euro
zone countries like Britain, fell to reflect a sharp decline in
optimism in the wake of the 23 June British referendum to leave
the EU.
"The decrease of the headline indicator for the EU (-0.9)
was mainly due to the marked deterioration of sentiment in the
largest non-euro area EU economy, the UK (-4.4)," the Commission
said.
In the euro zone, sentiment improved in industry, services,
retail trade and the construction sector. The only sector which
saw more pessimism was consumer sentiment.
In the wider EU however, all sectors recorded a fall in
sentiment except construction.
Economic sentiment in Britain plunged to 102.6 in July from
107.0 in June, with losses across all sectors. The most
spectacular decline was the drop in sentiment among British
consumers to -9.2 from -1.2 in June, followed by a 5.5 point
drop in optimism in retail trade and a 3.9 point fall in
industry.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)