BERLIN Dec 5 Euro zone investor sentiment dropped for the fifth month in a row in December as fears about the bloc's debt crisis weighs on the real economy, the sentix research group said on Monday.

The index tracking euro zone investor sentiment shed 2.8 points to -24.0 in December.

A sub-index tracking current conditions slumped to -17.25 from -11.75 in November, reflecting worsening production data.

"The euro zone debt crisis is leaving increasingly deep traces in the real economy," sentix said in a statement. "The pressure comes from a worsening situation, while expectations remain unimpressed by recent central bank efforts to help."

A sub-index tracking expectations fell 25 basis points to -30.5, according to the survey of 973 private and institutional financial market participants.

The euro faces a decisive week as European Union leaders, urged on anxiously by the United States, seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan that has eluded them for two years.