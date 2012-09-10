BERLIN, Sept 10 Euro zone investor sentiment
improved this month for the first time since March thanks to the
European Central Bank's plans to rescue the common currency,
Sentix research group said on Monday.
Sentix said its monthly index tracking investor sentiment in
the 17-nation currency bloc climbed to -23.2 in September, up
from -30.3 in August, and well above a Reuters consensus
forecast for a dip to -30.7.
"The main reason for the general improvement in sentiment
could well be ECB President Mario Draghi's continued assertive
manner and his institution's intention, which is now concrete,
to start buying crisis-stricken countries' bonds again soon if
they fulfil certain conditions," Sentix said in a statement.
Last week the ECB agreed to launch a new and potentially
unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone
countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt
crisis.
A sub-index measuring expectations rose for a second
straight month to -10.8 from -23.3 in August.
"ECB President Mario Draghi's bazooka with conditions has
clearly beguiled investors because the expectations index jumped
up in September in all of the countries and regions surveyed by
Sentix," the group said.
Sentix added that institutional investors were becoming
increasingly optimistic in all countries and regions while
private investors remained more cautious.
The Sentix sub-index tracking current conditions rose
slightly, climbing to -34.8 from -37.0 the previous month.