BERLIN Nov 10 Sentiment in the euro zone
recovered slightly in November after three months of decline as
investors took heart that a more dynamic global economy propped
up by the United States and Japan could lift the currency bloc,
a survey showed on Monday.
Sentix research group's index tracking morale among
investors in the euro zone rose to -11.9 in November from -13.7
the previous month, bettering the consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll for a reading of -13.5.
"The decline in growth expectations since August came to a
halt in November. Statements by the Bank of Japan and the
European Central Bank helped boost investors outlook for the
next six months," Sentix said in a statement, referring to
further stimulus measures by both institutions.
Last week ECB President Mario Draghi said the ground was
being prepared for "further measures to be implemented, if
needed" while the Bank of Japan announced at the end of October
it would expand its quantitative and qualitative easing
programme.
"Cautious optimism for the euro zone appears appropriate,
even if the dangers of recession are not completely overcome and
it is not clear how sustainable investors' improved mood will
be," Sentix added.
A sub-index of expectations for the euro zone's economy
recovered to -2.0 in November, after hitting its lowest level in
two years a month earlier, but investors' perception of the
current economic situation deteriorated a little further.
An index tracking Germany rose to 9.8 from 5.4 in October,
driven by growth momentum in the global economy, but Sentix
added that developments in Ukraine remained a concern for German
firms.
