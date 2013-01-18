PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 2
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRATISLAVA Jan 18 Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Friday he supported Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's candidacy for the chairmanship of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.
The finance ministers will meet on Monday and are expected to decide who will replace the outgoing chairman Jean-Claude Juncker.
Earlier on Friday, Finland and Germany expressed their backing for Dijsselbloem.
June 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March