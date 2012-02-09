BRATISLAVA Feb 9 Greece must accept a cut
in public and private wages to avoid a messy default and finally
deliver on promises, as pledges made to international lenders
were no longer enough to get secure necessary funding, Slovak
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.
Greek leaders failed early on Thursday to agree on reforms
and austerity measures, the price of a bailout to avoid a messy
default, forcing Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to go to
the country's financial backers with an incomplete deal.
Miklos, due to meet with euro zone counterparts later on
Thursday, said he prefers bigger private sector participation in
the planned second Greek package if needed, rather than
involvement of the European Central Bank.
He said he would not accept public participation in the
second bailout to breach agreed 130 billion euros.