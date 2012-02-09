* Greek pledges, promises no longer enough, concrete steps inevitable

* Slovak FinMin Miklos says prefer ECB not being involved in bond swaps

* Miklos says it is up to Greece to decide its fate

BRATISLAVA, Feb 9 Greece must accept a cut in public and private wages to avoid a messy default and deliver on promises because pledges made to international lenders are no longer enough to secure necessary funding, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

Miklos, due to meet with euro zone counterparts later in the day, said he prefers bigger private sector participation in the planned second Greek package if needed, rather than involvement of the European Central Bank (ECB).

"I prefer private sector, but these are things we can talk about, because this is, I would say, an indirect financing of these debts," Miklos said when asked on ECB's possible participation in Greek bond swaps.

Greek leaders failed early on Thursday to agree on reforms and austerity measures, the price of a second bailout to avoid a messy default, forcing Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos to go to the country's financial backers with an incomplete deal.

Slovakia, advocating tight fiscal rules with sanctions for sinners, rejected to participate in the first Greek bailout, but joined the second package under conditionality of private sector involvement.

Miklos also said he would not accept public participation in the second bailout to breach agreed 130 billion euros.

"It is crucial for us that the programme will meet two fundamental parameters, that public sector participation will not increase and consolidation measures, public finances and structural reforms will secure a sustainable debt," Miklos said.

The European Union and the International Monetary Fund are increasingly frustrated by a lack of agreement on the measures they demand in return for bailout and time is running out for Athens before a major March 20 bond redemption.

"Promises are no longer enough. We expect concrete steps confirmed in form of law approved by the parliament," Miklos said.

"Now it is up to Greece and Greek representatives to decide if they can meet these (EU bailout) demands and conditions, not by declarations but through concrete steps or if they decide otherwise with all related risks and consequences," he added.