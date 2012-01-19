BRATISLAVA Jan 19 Last week's euro
zone-wide downgrade by Standard & Poor's is another reason to
quickly activate the bloc's permanent bailout mechanism (ESM),
which is currently expected to be ready in mid-July, Slovak
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.
Miklos said the S&P move, which stripped France and Austria
of their top-notch ratings, should not harm the lending capacity
of the temporary European Financial Stability Facility aid
mechanism for ongoing programmes.
He added it would be ideal if the combined lending capacity
of the new European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the EFSF not
exceed 500 billion euros ($640.8 billion) as currently designed.
($1 = 0.7802 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)