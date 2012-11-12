BERLIN Nov 12 Slovakia's prime minister said on
Monday it was unacceptable that Greece had asked for financial
aid without fulfilling the conditions attached, and that his
country would no longer give money under such circumstances.
Robert Fico said it had been difficult to explain to Slovaks
why they should help Greece and ailing Spanish banks and that
their patience had limits.
"In future Slovakia will only contribute to further euro
zone protective mechanisms provided that the countries concerned
strictly stick to the conditions," he said in Germany's
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
Asked what he thought of a proposal to give Greece extra
time to fulfil its agreed terms, Fico said: "I am not happy
about that because time is money ... If a country is not able to
stick to the rules, it should leave the euro club."
On Sunday the Greek parliament approved an austerity budget
for next year, allowing it to extend its international financial
bailout and avoid bankruptcy.
European officials said on Monday the euro zone would not
release a new loan tranche to Greece on Monday despite the tough
budget as there was no agreement yet on how to make its debt
sustainable, but Athens was set to get two more years to cut
debt.