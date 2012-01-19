* S&P downgrade clear signal ESM needed as soon as possible

* No harm for ongoing EFSF programmes seen from ratings cut

* Combined ESM/EFSF lending capacity should not exceed 500 bln eur (Adds quotes, details)

BRATISLAVA, Jan 19 The euro zone-wide downgrade by Standard & Poor's highlights the need to quickly activate the bloc's permanent bailout mechanism (ESM, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Thursday.

Single currency area finance ministers will debate the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), seen as central to fighting the debt crisis, on Monday and are expected to remove the last obstacles and submit the agreement for ratification in member countries.

"This rating downgrade decision will be a very clear stimulus for a quick activation of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)," Miklos told reporters.

Miklos said last week's S&P move, which stripped France and Austria of their top-notch ratings, should not harm the lending capacity of the temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) aid mechanism for ongoing programmes.

"I assume that even after the downgrade the (EFSF) capacity should be sufficient for running programmes," Miklos said. "There should be no problems, unless new big programmes emerge."

He said he hoped the combined lending capacity of the new European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the EFSF would not exceed 500 billion euros ($640.8 billion) as currently designed.

"It would not be ideal to exceed it," he said.

Miklos also said he supports the IMF's idea of more than doubling its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)