PRAGUE Aug 30 Euro zone member Slovakia sees a
50-50 chance of the currency bloc breaking up, Prime Minister
Robert Fico said on Thursday, ahead of a series of meetings of
leading officials next month that may prove decisive for the
future of the 17-member club.
"I am worried about a euro zone collapse, of course," Fico
told a televised news conference.
"It will depend on how we handle the situation in some
countries like Greece and Spain. It also depends on how
individual euro zone countries react to documents that concern
strengthening European integration... I see a euro zone breakup
as realistic as holding together, 50 to 50."