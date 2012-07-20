* Parliament shelves votes on balanced budget, bad bank
* Premier says fiscal situation very serious
* Bailout speculation dogs country's government
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 20 Slovenia's parliament
postponed voting on reforms the government says are crucial for
securing its financial stability, taking the country one step
closer to seeking an international bailout.
Lawmakers had been due to vote on Friday on one rule to
enforce balanced budgets in coming years, and on another on
setting up a state holding firm to take over bad loans in the
state banking sector.
But both votes were called off late on Thursday, leaving the
country's finances in a "very serious" state, Prime Minister
Janez Jansa said.
Rising levels of soured loans in the banking system and a
bad run of a data that has deepened the country's recession have
fuelled speculation that export-dependent Slovenia may soon
become the sixth euro zone state to seek international aid.
Policymakers have repeatedly denied the speculation, with
Finance Minister Janez Sustersic telling Reuters earlier this
month he did not anticipate needing a bailout over the next
year, and most probably not thereafter.
Slovenia's sovereign bond yields have spiked in recent
months and the rising returns demanded by investors forced the
country to postpone a planned 1.5 billion euro bond issue in
April.
The yield on Slovenia's 11-year sovereign bond reached 5.5
percent on Friday, according to Reuters data, above most of its
euro zone peers but still well below equivalent debt yields for
Spain, the other single currency state flirting with a
full-blown bailout.
Jansa said the country still had time to regain the
confidence of financial markets. "If we do the right steps in
the autumn we will be able to get new loans then," he told
national TV Slovenia.
But analysts have their doubts.
"Slovenia's market position is weak at the moment and
bailout speculations sparked two weeks ago could easily become a
self-fulfilling prophecy," Otilia Simkova, an analyst at Eurasia
Group, said.
VOTE OF CONFIDENCE?
The parliamentary vote on the 'golden' fiscal rule was
shelved as it would have failed to get the two-thirds majority
needed to enshrine it in the constitution, as planned by the
government.
Prime minister Jansa had said he might link the vote on
balanced budget, due to be enforced across the euro zone by
2015, to a vote of confidence in his government.
Opposition party Positive Slovenia said more time was needed
to detail the law and threatened to enforce a referendum on it
if it was passed this month.
The centre-right government, which took over in February
after a snap election, hopes to issue a bond of at least 1
billion euros this year to cover a budget deficit that is
expected to fall to 3.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)
from 6.4 percent in 2011.
It says enforcement of the fiscal rule would send a positive
signal to the markets, and analysts said the postponement vote
could further dent investor confidence.
"The golden rule does not introduce any further (fiscal)
consolidation measures beyond the strong austerity package
adopted in May," Simkova said.
"Nevertheless, given the importance Jansa attached to the
vote... negative interpretations of vote postponement are
possible."
In May, the government adopted measures cutting public
sector wages and social benefits, aimed at bringing the budget
deficit to below the EU threshold of 3 percent of GDP in 2013.
Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone state in 2007 but
has been badly hit by the global crisis and the worsening debt
turmoil in the euro zone due to its dependency on exports.
After a mild recovery in 2010, the economy contracted by 0.2
percent in 2011 and the government expects a further contraction
of 0.9 percent this year due to lower export demand and a fall
in domestic spending amid the budget cuts.
Slovenia's five-year credit default swaps - a key measure of
how likely the country is to default on its debt - have almost
doubled over the past year.
At 0950 GMT on Friday they traded at 412.7 basis points,
unchanged from Thursday's close, according to Markit data.