BERLIN, March 1 Euro zone finance ministers will
not discuss Slovenia on Monday, a German spokesman said on
Friday, days after its lawmakers dismissed the prime minister
following a banking crisis that has sparked rumours the former
Yugoslav republic may need a bailout.
"I can't see how a government change or a vote of no
confidence has a direct influence on the Eurogroup, so as far as
I'm aware, Slovenia is not on the agenda of the Eurogroup
(meeting of finance ministers on Monday)," German finance
ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference.
He added, however, that the topic could still be added if
any of the finance ministers wanted to discuss it.
Slovenia's prime-minister designate promised on Thursday
that she would be able to heal the country's banks and avoid an
international bailout after a banking crisis that unseated her
conservative predecessor this week just one year into office.