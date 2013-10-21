WRAPUP 1-Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal defend sales practices amid probes
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
LJUBLJANA Oct 21 Slovenia should seek to avoid any kind of international financial aid programme for its ailing banks, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.
Slovenia, weighed down by some 7.9 billion euros ($10.8 billion) of bad loans in its mostly state-owned banking sector, is struggling to avoid becoming the currency bloc's sixth member to seek international financial assistance.
When asked which type of aid programme would be best for Slovenia, he said: "None".
Dijsselbloem said that delays to an ongoing stress test of the country's banks were no indication of the final result, but that it was better to be thorough than to rush the process.
"The fact that the process is taking a little longer shows how complex it is. Going through bank books is a time-consuming process. It is more important to do it right than to do it hastily. That is no indication of what the outcome might be," he said after a meeting with a meeting with Finance Minister Uros Cufer in Ljubljana.
* Scotiabank had 8 complaints about sales practices in 2016 - CEO
NEW YORK, April 4 Several more companies, including BMW and Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds Cosatu saying Zuma asked for meeting with union)