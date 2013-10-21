LJUBLJANA Oct 21 Slovenia should seek to avoid any kind of international financial aid programme for its ailing banks, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

Slovenia, weighed down by some 7.9 billion euros ($10.8 billion) of bad loans in its mostly state-owned banking sector, is struggling to avoid becoming the currency bloc's sixth member to seek international financial assistance.

When asked which type of aid programme would be best for Slovenia, he said: "None".

Dijsselbloem said that delays to an ongoing stress test of the country's banks were no indication of the final result, but that it was better to be thorough than to rush the process.

"The fact that the process is taking a little longer shows how complex it is. Going through bank books is a time-consuming process. It is more important to do it right  than to do it hastily. That is no indication of what the outcome might be," he said after a meeting with a meeting with Finance Minister Uros Cufer in Ljubljana.