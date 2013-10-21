By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Oct 21 Slovenia should try to avoid
any kind of international financial aid programme for its ailing
banks, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers Jeroen
Dijsselbloem said on Monday.
Burdened by some 7.9 billion euros ($11 billion) of bad
loans in its mostly state-owned banking sector, Slovenia is
struggling to avoid becoming the currency bloc's sixth member to
seek international financial assistance.
When asked which type of aid programme would be best for
Slovenia, Dijsselbloem said: "None".
Delays to an ongoing stress test of the country's banks were
no indication of the final result, but that it was better to be
thorough than to rush the process, he said.
"The fact that the process is taking a little longer shows
how complex it is. Going through bank books is a time-consuming
process. It is more important to do it right...than to do it
hastily. That is no indication of what the outcome might be," he
said after a meeting with a meeting with Finance Minister Uros
Cufer in Ljubljana.
Slovenia plans to recapitalise its banks later this year or
in early 2014 after it gets results of the stress tests, which
are expected by the end of the year.
Although Slovenia is being visited by a delegation of the
International Monetary Fund and by a delegation of directors of
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development this week,
Dijsselbloem denied it was under a special scrutiny by
international institutions, calling the visits "routine".
"A good thing that has come out of euro crisis is that now
we watch each other a little more closely," he said.
"My message to Slovenia or any country is that we all have
to stick to the promises we made each other, to deal with budget
problems, to work on structural reforms and act together to work
also on our financial sector. These are the three top issues in
the euro zone and the European Union as a whole," he added.
The Slovenian government claims it will be able to avert a
bailout by reforms that include budget cuts, tax increases and
privatisation but Dijsselbloem refused to comment on those
reforms, saying the European Commission will issue its
assessment in mid-November.
Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007
but was badly hit by the global crisis. It suffered a new
recession last year amid lower exports, a credit crunch and
lower domestic spending due to budget cuts. ($1 = 0.7302 euros)