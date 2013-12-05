BRUSSELS Dec 4 Slovenia is expected to need as
much as 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) to recapitalise its
banks, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, a figure
some officials say would not require an international bailout.
Slovenia's government is determined not to seek
international aid and one government official recently said that
even were the bill for repair to reach 4.6 billion euros it
would not trigger a request for help.
The banks are nursing some 8 billion euros in bad loans,
equivalent to almost one quarter of economic output, raising
speculation that Slovenia, with a population of just 2 million,
might become the sixth euro zone economy to need outside help.
On Dec. 13, the government will receive the results of an
external audit of the banks, which will say how much cash the
government must inject to keep them afloat.
"The latest figure we have for Slovenia is 5 billion euros,"
a senior euro zone official familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
A second official said that 5 billion euros was likely to be
the upper limit and that it could be as low as 4 billion euros.
He said it was unlikely this range would require an
international bailout for the ex-Yugoslav republic.
A source close to the government of Prime Minister Alenka
Bratusek told Reuters last week that the country was able to
cope with a gap of 4.6 billion euros.
Slovenia's stock market suspended trade in its banks' shares
and junior bonds on Monday, until the publication of results of
bank stress tests next week.
Credit-rating agency Fitch has said that under the
worst-case scenario, Ljubljana will have to recapitalise its
mostly state-owned banks with 4.6 billion euros - far more than
the 1.2 billion euros it has set aside.
Despite the uncertainty, investors' interest in Slovenia is
increasing, with one single unnamed buyer snapping up a 1.5
billion euro bond issue in November.
But Slovenia could yet follow Greece, Ireland, Portugal and
Cyprus in seeking a national bailout from the euro zone,
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Slovenia's economy was badly hit by the global financial
crisis and relapsed into recession in 2012 due to a slide in
exports, a credit crunch and a fall in consumer spending after
budget cuts.
The government has embarked on a programme of reform
including tax hikes, spending cuts and privatisations.
It is considering selling a number of state companies
including Telekom. Germany's Deutsche Telekom is a
potential bidder.