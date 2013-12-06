BRUSSELS Dec 6 Final results of Slovenia's financial sector stress test, which will decide whether the country needs an international bailout, are expected next Thursday, according to a senior euro zone official.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, have some 8 billion euros ($10.93 billion) in bad loans and the exercise will define how much new capital the government will need for recapitalisation of the sector - potentially crucial for whether or not the government will need to seek international aid.

"It is work in progress. As far as I'm informed the final results of the stress test will be announced on the Dec. 12," a senior euro zone official told reporters at a background briefing in Brussels on Thursday. Officials as standard speak on condition of anonymity at such press briefings.

Two senior euro zone officials told Reuters earlier this week that Slovenia will 5 billion euros to heal its banks. Some officials believe the country can manage that on its own, without asking for euro zone help.