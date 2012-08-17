* Minister says Finland preparing for euro zone breakup
* Austrian minister says weak states should be kicked out
* Both slapped down by senior coalition partners
* Squabbling undercuts Merkel's support for Draghi
By Georgina Prodhan and Ritsuko Ando
VIENNA/HELSINKI, Aug 17 Smaller euro zone
countries that have retained top credit ratings through the
region's crisis squabbled on Friday over whether struggling
nations like Greece that threaten the currency union's stability
should be kicked out.
Top Austrian and Finnish politicians insisted they were
committed to keeping the union intact after ministers from
junior coalition parties said they were preparing for a break-up
of the bloc, or called for countries that broke promises to be
thrown out.
The mixed messages contrasted with a show of solidarity late
on Thursday from western Europe's most powerful politician,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which raised investor hopes
that the bloc might finally be getting a grip on its problems.
Speaking in Ottawa, she said declarations from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who last month pledged to
do whatever it took to save the euro, were "completely in line"
with the approach taken by European leaders.
In Vienna, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said he would
not want to see any country ejected from the euro zone.
"The negative consequences of a break-up of the euro zone
would far outweigh any advantages for individual countries,"
Faymann said, after his vice chancellor called for a mechanism
for throwing out nations that reneged on financial promises.
In Helsinki, European affairs minister Alexander Stubb said
Finland was "100 percent committed" to the euro, after its
foreign minister told Britain's Daily Telegraph that officials
had prepared for the possible collapse of the single currency.
The Netherlands, which has in the past called for the EU to
have powers to kick countries out of the euro, said on Friday
its focus was on keeping the currency zone intact.
"We never speculate about an exit from, or the break-up of
the euro zone," Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told
reporters. But "in order to remain in the euro zone (states)...
have to establish of course (their) credit to (do so)."
Austria, Finland and the Netherlands - along with Germany -
are among a handful of euro zone states with top-ranking AAA
ratings from two or more of the major credit agencies.
All four countries' populations are becoming increasingly
frustrated with what they see as unfair bailouts of weaker
states.
In the three smaller states, this has led to a rise in
popularity of far-right, euro-sceptic parties that promise to
stop potentially unlimited handouts.
DIVISIONS IN GERMANY TOO
Austrian Vice Chancellor Michael Spindelegger said in a
newspaper interview that other economically strong countries
like Germany, Luxembourg, Finland and the Netherlands would
support a mechanism for ejecting countries from the euro.
"I am absolutely convinced it could be got through," he told
Austria's Kurier, adding that he had already started discussions
with some of his European counterparts.
The German government declined to comment.
There is known to be disagreement within Merkel's
centre-right coalition over the issue.
Merkel's own Christian Democrats (CDU) are against kicking
member states out, but agreed last year that countries should be
able to choose to leave the currency bloc if they cannot, or do
not want to, keep their fiscal houses in order.
The CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union
(CSU), however agreed last year with Spindelegger's view that it
should be possible to throw countries out of the currency bloc.
Spindelegger is also Austria's foreign minister and leader
of the conservative People's Party, which governs in a sometimes
uneasy coalition with bigger partner the Social Democrats, to
which Faymann belongs.
The People's Party is under pressure in opinion polls over a
corruption scandal that forced a regional party leader to quit
last month, and now faces a fresh threat in the form of a new
political party founded by car parts magnate Frank Stronach that
wants to return to the Austrian schilling.
In Finland, Minister for European Affairs and Foreign Trade
Alexander Stubb is a close ally of Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen
and both belong to the country's strongest party, the National
Coalition, which is strongly pro-euro and stands for
conservative economic policies.
Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja's Social Democratic Party is
the second biggest in government and has led demands for
stricter conditions on European bailouts.