UPDATE 2-Czechs double "bad times" bank buffer as law to cool home lending falters
* Says banking sector highly resilient to potential shocks (Adds quotes, banks, more on law, details)
AMSTERDAM Jan 13 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday declined to comment on reports that credit rating agency Standard & Poor's will downgrade some euro zone countries' credit ratings.
"I cannot comment about this because I would strengthen rumours you have apparently picked up. I cannot confirm nor deny it," Rutte told reporters when asked if there were reasons why the Netherlands should get a downgrade.
Separately, a senior euro zone government source told Reuters on Friday that the Netherlands, like Germany, was not affected by the S&P ratings downgrade. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Gilbert Kreijger)
* Says banking sector highly resilient to potential shocks (Adds quotes, banks, more on law, details)
* Finansa capital made an investment of 20.6mn baht in FB Foodservice