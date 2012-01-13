AMSTERDAM Jan 13 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday declined to comment on reports that credit rating agency Standard & Poor's will downgrade some euro zone countries' credit ratings.

"I cannot comment about this because I would strengthen rumours you have apparently picked up. I cannot confirm nor deny it," Rutte told reporters when asked if there were reasons why the Netherlands should get a downgrade.

Separately, a senior euro zone government source told Reuters on Friday that the Netherlands, like Germany, was not affected by the S&P ratings downgrade. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Gilbert Kreijger)