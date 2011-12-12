* Credit downgrade will not be determined by summit outcome
alone
* Crisis may have to worsen for everyone to be on "the same
page"
By Tova Cohen and Maayan Lubell
TEL AVIV, Dec 12 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's put more pressure on the euro zone on Monday, with its
chief economist saying time was running out for the currency
bloc to resolve its debt problems and that it might need another
financial shock to get it moving.
Jean-Michel Six, chief economist of the agency that shocked
financial markets last week by putting 15 euro zone countries on
a watch for a potential downgrade, said last week's EU summit
agreement was a significant step forward, but not enough.
S&P usually takes around three months to act after a
warning, but has said that in this case it may do so more
quickly.
"There is probably yet another shock required before
everybody in the euro zone reads from the same page, for
instance a major German bank experiencing some real difficulties
on the markets, which is a genuine possibility in the near
term," Six told a business conference in Tel Aviv.
"Then there would be a recognition that everybody is indeed
on the same boat and that even German institutions can be
affected by this contagion. I'm afraid this may still be
required."
Twenty-six EU countries -- all, minus Britain -- agreed on
Friday to go forward with further and deeper economic
integration.
But the outcome has left financial markets uncertain whether
and when more decisive action would be taken to stem the debt
crisis, which began in Greece, spread to Portugal, Ireland,
Italy and Spain and now threatens France and even economic
powerhouse Germany.
Six said the summit had made progress "in terms of getting
the governments mentally ready to commit in writing in some
constitutional format to a medium-term fiscal strategy which
would allow the ECB to become what it is not at the moment, at
least officially, a lender of last resort."
Many market analysts believe that having the European
Central Bank act as a lender of last resort, effectively bailing
out countries that get in trouble, would solve the confidence
issue facing the euro zone.
But leading power Germany is opposed, fearing the impact on
member states' fiscal discipline.
THREAT REMAINS
Six said S&P's downgrade threat was designed to send a
strong signal that euro zone countries were facing significant
risk of a major recession next year and a credit crunch.
He added that the credit agency would not base the downgrade
decision entirely on the outcome of Friday's summit, saying
there would be many other such gatherings before the crisis was
resolved.
"Obviously we would never determine actions so important as
rating actions based on just one summit. But we did say this
summit was a very important step towards the resolution of this
crisis of confidence."
A series of downgrades, taking the likes of France out of
the top rated AAA category, has been priced in to some markets.
But it still has the potential to shake prices.
"If we get an S&P downgrade, the markets will take another
leg down," Said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodity research at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "It has not been discounted yet."
A new tRBRreaty could take three months to negotiate and may
require loseable referendums in countries such as Ireland.
Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the
other 26 countries in the fiscal union and was left isolated.
"Time is running out and action is needed on both sides of
the equation, on the fiscal and monetary side," Six said.