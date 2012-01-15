Demonstrators from the left-wing Parti de Gauche political party demonstrate outside the offices of Standard and Poor's in Paris, January 13, 2012. Banners read ''Notations Kill''. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BRUSSELS France risks another downgrade of its sovereign credit rating if its public debt and budget deficit deteriorate further, Standard & Poor's said on Saturday, a day after it cut the country's top-notch AAA rating by one notch to AA+.

"The deficits could increase from the relatively high levels where they are already and reach certain thresholds in the general government debt and deficit ratios, which might lead to another lowering of the rating," S&P credit analyst Moritz Kraemer told a conference call.

Kraemer said the ratings agency was not considering a break up of the single currency area and that such a scenario was not being factored into its ratings decisions.

(Writing by Luke Baker and Robin Emmott)