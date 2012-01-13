BRUSSELS Jan 13 The euro zone is close to agreeing a new treaty to tighten fiscal rules and will do all it can to ensure its rescue fund keeps its triple-A rating after Standard & Poor's downgraded members of the bloc, Eurogroup finance ministers said on Friday.

Ministers from the 17-nation currency area said governments had already taken "far-reaching measures" to respond to the debt crisis and were accelerating coordination and reforms under a new treaty agreed in December designed to fiscal rules.

"A new treaty will be agreed at the European Council meeting at the end of the month before being signed and sent to national parliaments in view of its final ratification," the Eurogroup said in a statement, referring to a leaders' summit on Jan 30.