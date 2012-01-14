PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13
June 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Jan 14 The euro zone economy has a 40 percent chance of going into recession this year, with a contraction of up to 1.5 percent, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Saturday as it warned governments their policies were too focused on cutting debt.
"The risk of recession is rising and we are now forecasting a recession with a 40 percent probability for this year," S&P credit analyst Moritz Kraemer told a conference call.
"That could lead to a euro zone economic contraction of around 1.5 percent."
S&P downgraded the sovereign debt ratings of nine of the euro zone's 17 member states on Friday and said in the call with investors and reporters that it was disappointed the European Central Bank had not stepped up its purchases of the bloc's bonds in the secondary market to calm investors.
June 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 13 ** SEOUL - South Korea's Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon meets Bank of Korea chief Lee Ju-yeol.