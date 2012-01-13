By Matthias Sobolewski and Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN Jan 13 Standard & Poor's is set to
downgrade the credit ratings of several euro zone countries
later on Friday, but not those of Germany and the Netherlands, a
senior euro zone government source said.
Another source confirmed "several" countries would be hit.
French TV, citing a government source, said France's credit
rating would be downgraded and another source said Slovakia, the
euro zone's second poorest country currently rated A+ by S&P,
would suffer the same fate.
"Remain alert tonight when U.S. markets close," said another
euro zone source.
In December, S&P placed the ratings of 15 euro zone
countries on credit watch negative - including those of
top-rated Germany and France, the region's two biggest economies
- and said "systemic stresses" were building up as credit
conditions tighten in the 17-nation bloc.
Since then, the European Central Bank has flooded the
banking system with cheap three-year money to avert a credit
crunch.
At the time, the U.S.-based ratings agency said it could
also downgrade the euro zone's current bailout fund, the EFSF.
"The consequence (if France is downgraded) is that the EFSF
cannot keep its triple-A rating," said Commerzbank chief
economist Joerg Kraemer.
"That may irritate markets in the short term but wouldn't be
a big problem in a world where the U.S. and Japan also don't
have a triple-A rating anymore. Triple-A is a dying species," he
said.
S&P has said that if a downgrade did materialize, countries
such as Germany, Austria, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands and
Luxembourg would likely see ratings cuts of only one notch.
The other nine countries - most notably triple A-rated
France - could suffer downgrades of up to two notches.
S&P declined to comment on Friday on the Reuters report of
an impending wave of downgrades, which hit stocks, the euro and
boosted demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
European shares extended falls to stand more than
one percent lower on the day.
A downgrade could automatically require some investment
funds to sell bonds of affected states, making those countries'
borrowing costs rise still further.
"It's been priced in for several weeks, but the market had
been lulled into complacency over the holidays, and the new year
began with a bounce in risk appetite, thanks partly to a good
Spanish auction," said Samarjit Shankar, Director Of Global Fx
Strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
"But the Italian auction brought us back to earth and now we
face the spectre of further downgrades."
Italy's three-year debt costs fell below 5 percent on Friday
but its first bond sale of the year failed to match the success
of a Spanish auction the previous day, reflecting the heavy
refinancing load Rome faces over the next three months.