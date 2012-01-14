* Leaders see downgrades as wake-up call
* Italy seen as problem child number one
* Merkel says decision should not impede EFSF
* S&P says France could fall further, no euro break-up
By Robin Emmott and Brian Rohan
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Jan 14 European leaders
promised on Saturday to speed up plans to strengthen spending
rules and get a permanent bailout fund up and running as soon as
possible, a day after U.S. agency S&P cut the ratings of several
euro zone countries' creditworthiness.
In a conference call with reporters and analysts after
downgrading nine of the euro zone's 17 countries, Standard &
Poor's said it saw continued risks from the debt crisis that has
overshadowed Europe for the past two years and said the single
currency area was heading towards recession.
It also warned that France, which suffered a downgrade to
AA+ from the top-notch AAA, was at risk of further cuts if a
recession further inflates its debt and budget deficit.
"The policy response at the European level has in our view
not kept up with the rising challenges in the euro zone," S&P
credit analyst Moritz Kraemer said on the call, forecasting a 40
percent chance of euro zone gross domestic product contracting
by up to 1.5 percent in 2012.
The downgrades were delivered hours after talks between
private bond holders and the Greek government aimed at
restructing Greece's vast debts broke down, pushing Athens
closer to default, an event that would tarnish euro zone unity
and pose a contagion threat which could engulf the bloc.
In Germany - whose top AAA rating survived unscathed -
Chancellor Angela Merkel said the downgrades underlined why a
so-called 'fiscal compact' must be signed by member states
quickly, and the next bailout mechanism, known as the ESM,
should be funded soon.
"We are now challenged to implement the fiscal compact even
quicker ... and to do it resolutely, not to try to soften it,"
she said at a meeting of her conservative Christian Democrats
(CDU) in the northern city of Kiel.
"We will also work particularly to implement the permanent
stability mechanism, the ESM, so soon as possible -- this is
important regarding investor trust," she added.
European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen warned that
Europe's drive to tighten fiscal rules was being softened,
considering the latest draft of the agreement a "substantial
watering down" of budgetary discipline because it would allow
extra spending in extraordinary circumstances, the Financial
Times Deutschland reported.
Leaders including Merkel have urged countries to tighten
their belts with higher taxes and deep spending cuts to rein in
massive budget deficits. But that has heightened market concern
about their ability to grow their way back to health, pushing
borrowing costs even higher for heavily indebted governments.
S&P said it was not working on the assumption of a euro zone
break up, although it blamed its leaders for focusing too much
on cutting debts and not sufficiently on competititveness.
"We think that the diagnosis of policymakers regarding the
crisis is only partially recognising the origin of the crisis,"
said Kraemer, mentioning the focus on budget austerity.
"The proper diagnosis would have to give more weight to the
rising imbalances in the euro zone in terms of the external
funding positions, current account positions, much of it is
based in diverging trends of competitiveness," he said.
WAKE-UP CALL
Austria, which was downgraded one notch from AAA, called
S&P's decision a wake-up call for the country to cut debt and
deficits, and for Europe to move more quickly on reforms.
"The downgrade is bad news for Austria but it should wake
everyone up when such a thing happens," Finance Minister Maria
Fekter said. "Now everyone recognises that this ... is a matter
of debt and deficits, not primarily of the economy."
The ratings decision hit some countries harder than others,
with France, Austria, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia suffering
single-notch downgrades, but Italy, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus
falling two notches. Portugal's debt is now rated junk.
ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny, an Austrian, said Italy in
particular would now face problems given large refinancing needs
this year in that country and its banks.
Asked in an interview broadcast by Austrian radio if Italy -
now rated at the same BBB+ level as Kazakhstan - was "problem
child number one", Nowotny agreed.
"In a certain sense, yes, because we know this year Italy
has a very significant refinancing need. Italian banks also need
refinancing," he said.
"In normal times this is all possible, in very nervous and
difficult times it can be a problem and in my view this sharp
downgrade of Italy is probably one of the most difficult and
problematic aspects of this sweeping blow from the ratings
agency."
NO TORPEDO
Long-standing frustration with ratings agencies echoed
across Europe after the S&P decision. While Germany and France
downplayed the decision and called it expected, Spain's finance
minister was more alarmed.
"The downgrade is far too broad, it effects too many
countries, it effects the very credibility of the euro,"
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on the radio.
"It's important that the European institutions understand
that it's time to do everything possible to build and reinforce
the euro," said Montoro, whose highly indebted country has the
highest unemployment level in the euro zone.
Meanwhile, in a move to circumvent their influence,
Germany's Merkel backed a proposal to reduce the reliance of
institutional investors on ratings agencies, which some of her
allies say are politically driven.
The idea would be to introduce legislation to allow
institutional investors to evaluate risk themselves and make
decisions independent from the U.S.-based agencies.
"I think it is very useful to look at this and see where if
necessary we can make changes to legislation," Merkel said at
her party meeting.
European leaders are set to meet at a summit on Jan. 30 to
discuss how to boost growth and jobs, and Merkel's words on
Saturday suggest she will also be looking for faster progress on
tighter common fiscal rules.
But now, policymakers at the meeting may have bigger fish to
fry. The downgrades threaten the top rating of Europe's current
bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability Facility -- as
contributors France and Austria are no longer rated AAA.
A downgrade of the EFSF could increase its borrowing costs,
reducing its ability to protect the currency bloc's weaker
members. S&P said it would deliver its view on the impact to the
EFSF from the sovereign downgrades "shortly".