* S&P places 15 euro zone nations on credit watch negative
* Warning ups pressure on EU leaders meeting this week
* Six countries may be downgraded by 1 notch, others by 2
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Standard & Poor's on Monday
warned it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade on the
credit ratings of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to
reach an agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in
a summit later this week.
S&P placed the ratings of 15 euro zone countries on credit
watch negative -- including those of top-rated Germany and
France, the region's two biggest economies -- and said
"systemic stresses" are building up as credit conditions
tighten in the 17-nation region.
While a credit watch negative typically signals a possible
downgrade in no more than three months, S&P said it expects to
conclude its review "as soon as possible" following a crucial
summit of EU leaders on Friday.
Investors hope to see a comprehensive crisis response from
policy makers, including the European Central Bank, at the EU
summit.
"Systemic stresses in the euro zone have risen in recent
weeks to the extent that they now put downward pressure on the
credit standing of the euro zone as a whole," S&P said in a
statement.
The higher interest rates that euro governments have been
forced to pay to sell sovereign debt as a result of greater
perceptions of risk and a rising chance of economic recession
in the region next year are also weighing on the ratings, S&P
said.
If a downgrade does materialize, countries such as Germany,
Austria, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg would
likely see ratings cuts of only one notch. The other nine
countries could suffer downgrades of up to two notches, S&P
said.
Of the other two members of the euro zone, S&P already has
Cyprus on credit watch negative, while Greece is
rated CC, which already denotes high possibility of default in
the near term.
EU LEADERS PROMISE TO ACT
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel responded to the S&P warning by saying they were
united in their determination to do everything necessary to
secure the stability of the euro zone.
However, France's finance minister, Francois Baroin, ruled
out a new round of austerity measures, and said S&P's move had
not taken into account a Franco-German plan to handle the
crisis.
S&P's warning on Germany, whose sovereign debt is
considered a European safe-haven, caught some investors off
guard, although a weak sale of German benchmark bonds in late
November had sparked fears of a spread of the debt crisis.
"Germany might be a bit of a surprise because it has a
sterling credit rating. But one thing Germany is worried about
is whether, if they share the financial burdens of some of
their financial partners, their own credit standing will
suffer," said Cary Leahey, senior economist at Decision
Economics in New York.
Other investors saw S&P's warning on the euro zone
consistent with its decision to strip the United States from
its AAA rating in August.
"It would bring the top six (euro zone countries) in line
with the United States," said Dan Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis
Sayles, which has more than $160 billion in assets under
management. "When you look at the underlying factors here, are
these really better credits than the U.S.? No. Not by a long
shot."
S&P said its analysis will focus on the political dynamics
-- in specific countries and in the euro zone as a whole --
that "appear to be limiting the effectiveness of efforts to
resolve the market confidence crisis."
With many investors demanding a larger role for the
European Central Bank in the solution of the crisis, S&P will
also review the ECB's monetary flexibility "to address the
economic and financial stresses the countries in the euro zone
are increasingly facing."
MARKET RALLY COOLS
News of S&P's move had leaked to the press in the
afternoon, causing U.S. stocks to trim gains. U.S. stock index
futures slipped further after the announcement, which was made
after U.S. markets closed.
The euro , which had already erased gains against the
dollar after news of the S&P warning had leaked, slipped
further after the announcement.
But hopes that EU leaders will come up with a comprehensive
plan to tackle the crisis still supported market sentiment.
"The market is very quiet even after the S&P news," said
Mogens Hauschildt, regional director at Western Union Business
Solutions in Vancouver, British Columbia. "That's because they
are set for the ECB and the EU meeting on Friday."
The other two major ratings agencies, Moody's and Fitch,
have already said they could soon review the rating of core
euro zone countries, but they still maintain a stable
outlook on top-rated euro zone countries.