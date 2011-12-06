NEW YORK A plan by France and Germany to increase fiscal integration between European countries is "promising" and could help avoid a mass downgrade of euro zone countries by Standard & Poor's, a director with the ratings agency said on Tuesday.

Frank Gil, senior director of European Sovereign Ratings at S&P, said Friday's crucial EU summit could be seen as successful if leaders came up with "some indication" that they have a strategy to spur economic growth and mutualization of risk.

"There could be at least what we heard already from the French and the Germans, (which) looks potentially promising: a shift towards some sort of fiscal transfer, some sort of fiscal sharing," he said in an interview with Reuters Insider.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)