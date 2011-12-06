NEW YORK A plan by France and Germany to increase fiscal integration in Europe is "promising" and could help avoid a mass downgrade of euro zone countries by Standard & Poor's, a director with the ratings agency said on Tuesday.

Frank Gil, senior director of European Sovereign Ratings at S&P, said Friday's crucial EU summit could be seen as successful if leaders came up with "some indication" that they have a strategy to spur economic growth and share fiscal and financial risks.

"There could be at least what we heard already from the French and the Germans, (which) looks potentially promising: a shift toward some sort of fiscal transfer, some sort of fiscal sharing," he said in an interview with Reuters Insider.

S&P on Monday issued an unprecedented warning that it could downgrade nearly all euro zone members, including top-rated countries such as Germany and France, if leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis.

S&P's move increased pressure on policymakers to act quickly. It could also give a boost to a plan by French President Nicholas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to impose mandatory penalties on countries that exceed deficit targets.

How to save troubled European banks without jeopardizing the finances of specific countries is another issue that needs to be addressed by EU leaders, Gil added.

"In the past we've also pointed out the need to partly delink sovereign from financial sector risk by creating a mechanism which could recapitalize European banks independently of their underlying sovereigns," he said.

(Editing by Dan Grebler)