BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
MADRID, June 9 Spain's decision to ask for European aid for its banks reflected the commitment of all the members of the euro zone to their common currency, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said at a news conference on Saturday.
He said that the amount of the rescue, a maximum of 100 billion euros ($124.67 billion), was more than enough and provided a margin of security that no one could question.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding