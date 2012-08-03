* Rajoy, on EU aid, says will do what's best for Spaniards
* Spain ready to seek aid but conditions needed first-source
* Many analysts believe Spanish bailout is inevitable
* Liquidity position, funding costs remain manageable
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Aug 3 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy inched closer on Friday to asking for an EU bailout for
his country, but said he needed first to know what conditions
would be attached and what form the rescue would take.
His comments, at his first post-cabinet meeting news
conference since taking office last December, came a day after
the European Central Bank signalled it was preparing to buy
Spanish and Italian bonds but only after EU bailout funds were
triggered and countries had asked for help.
A source said separately that Spain would not decide whether
to apply for several weeks.
Buying bonds and providing aid would all be designed to
bring down what have been prohibitive borrowing costs in the
indebted countries.
Rajoy said he was ready to do what is best for Spain, going
far further than he did on Thursday when, during a press
appearance with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, Rajoy three
times declined to say whether he would seek the aid.
"I will do, as I always do, what I believe to be in the best
interest of the Spanish people," Rajoy said on Friday.
"We still don't know what these measures are," he said,
reference to a comment by ECB President Mario Draghi that the
bank was examining non-conventional measures to defend the euro.
"What I want to know is what these measures are, what they
mean and whether they are appropriate and, in light of the
circumstances, we will make a decision, but I have still not
taken any decision," he said.
A source familiar with Rajoy's thinking confirmed this
possibility was actively looked at and that Rajoy was ready to
bear the political cost of a request.
In a letter to Herman Van Rompuy on Friday, Rajoy urged the
president of the European Council to work towards creating a
euro zone-wide banking and fiscal union as soon as possible.
He said he believed that the outline for a single
supervisory system for the banking sector should be ready before
the end of this year.
Rajoy added he believed granting the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), the permanent bailout fund, a banking licence
that would allow it to tap almost unlimited funds from the
European Central Bank (ECB)
ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday said the fund was
barred by European law from tapping the central bank for
funding.
"In any case, whatever mechanism is put into place should be
an umbrella mechanism, one that is applied equally to all the
countries that meet its requirements," Rajoy said in the letter.
Spain has already asked for aid for its stricken banks.
"People have said the main reason why he is not seeking help
is because he is too proud. But this is not true. He requested
an assistance for the banks because it was the adequate
instrument to solve a specific problem. There is no opposition
to do it again," the source said.
An aid request would entail negotiating a memorandum of
understanding with other euro zone countries and would likely
bear strong conditionality, something Rajoy wants to discuss in
detail before moving forward.
TOUGH CONDITIONS
Although Spain already complies with stringent EU and
International Monetary Fund demands to reform its economy and
has announced a package of 65 billion euros ($79 billion) of tax
hikes and spending cuts in July, the government fears it could
now be asked to reform further the pension system.
The measure is the last campaign pledge Rajoy has not been
forced to break so far and could undermine even more the support
for the government after it already fell sharply in recent weeks
as hundreds of thousand of Spaniards took the streets to
protests against austerity steps.
A euro zone official told Reuters last week Spain had for
the first time conceded at a meeting between Economy Minister
Luis de Guindos and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble it
might need a full bailout worth 300 billion euros if its
borrowing costs remain unsustainably high.
Rajoy's office however denied that talks on this issue had
taken place.
People who discussed the question with Rajoy explain that he
may still hope to avoid making the request because he thinks by
just knowing that the EU rescue funds and the ECB are geared up
would be enough to shield Spain from market pressures.
"The thinking is that the instruments need to be in place
and possibly the risk premium will go down so much that there
will be no need to go any further," said one senior politician.
"BAILOUT INEVITABLE"
The indebtedness of Spain's banks and regions, along with a
shrinking economy, set to be in recession until well into next
year, have all pushed debt costs to new record highs.
Last week, its 10-year paper was trading at around 7.6
percent, a level seen unsustainable in the medium term.
The yield went down by more than 100 basis points after the
ECB's Draghi said he would do whatever is necessary to defend
the euro but picked up on Thursday as markets were disappointed
by the lack of immediate action.
"Prior to today, the markets hoped a full Spanish bailout
would not be necessary, now they have been told it is
inevitable," Marchel Alexandrovich, senior vice-president and
European financial economist at Jefferies, said in a note.
echoing the views of many other analysts.
"The killer Q&A Draghi statement is that before the ECB
comes in to buy Spain and Italy, first, a country need to ask
for formal assistance. So there we go, what Draghi has basically
indicated is that the problem in the bond markets has to get
considerably worse before the ECB steps in to help."
The country's fiscal position remains however manageable for
some time. It needs to issue another estimated 35 billion euros
this year to finance its deficit and repay its debts. Its
average borrowing costs have so far remained under control
thanks to cheap ECB loans to banks earlier this year.
It had paid an average of 3.43 percent to finance its debt
in 2012, in line with costs registered since the launch of the
euro in 1999 and below the 3.9 percent it had paid at the same
period last year.