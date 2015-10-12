BRUSSELS Oct 12 Spain's budget risks breaching
EU fiscal rules in 2016 as it is based on over-optimistic growth
forecasts that do not take into accout the country's exposure to
slowing down emerging markets, a European Commission report said
on Monday.
The Commission said the macroeconomic scenario forming the
basis for Spain's 2016 budget appeared "somewhat optimistic".
"According to the ad-hoc Commission forecast, risks to
growth projections appear skewed to the downside and are mainly
related to the external sector, should the deceleration in
emerging markets intensify," the Commission said in a report
published on Monday.
