* EU executive sees Spanish deficits above target
* Deficit seen at 4.2 pct/GDP in 2015 and 3.5 pct in 2016
* Spanish EconMin confident that targets will be met
(adds quotes, details after news conference)
By Francesco Guarascio
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 5 Spain's 2015 budget and its
draft for 2016 are at risk of breaking EU fiscal rules and will
need to be revised, the European commissioner for economic
affairs said on Monday.
"The Commission's assessment confirms the risk of
non-compliance with the pact in both (years)," Pierre Moscovici
told a news conference in Luxembourg after a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers.
European Commission forecasts, prepared in September, see
Spain's deficit reaching 4.5 percent of gross domestic product
in 2015 instead of the required 4.2 percent.
In 2016 the deficit is seen at 3.5 percent of GDP, much
higher than the target of 2.8 percent.
The Commission is therefore urging the authorities in Madrid
to "strictly execute the 2015 budget" and "to take the necessary
measures to ensure the 2016 budget will be compliant" with EU
rules, Moscovici said.
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos remains confident
that the fiscal targets will be respected. "We are absolutely
sure that in 2015 we will reach the objective of 4.2 percent,"
he told reporters after the meeting.
"This will allow us to be in a very good position to reach
the target also in 2016."
An extraordinary meeting of euro zone finance ministers has
been scheduled for Nov. 23 to discuss exclusively the budgets of
the countries sharing the euro, but Spain is highly unlikely to
present a new budget by then.
New fiscal rules adopted after the euro zone debt crisis
give the European Commission the power to ask for amended
national budgets. The bloc's finance ministers have the last say
in the monitoring procedure.
Spain will hold national elections on Dec. 20.
Spanish authorities would be invited to submit an updated
budget shortly after the new government takes office, Moscovici
said.
The revised budget will include data from Spanish regions
that is currently missing.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; additional reporting by
Julien Toyer; editing by John Stonestreet)