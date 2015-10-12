(Adds Spain reaction)
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS Oct 12 Spain's budget risks breaking
EU fiscal rules in 2016 as it is based on growth forecasts that
do not take into account the country's exposure to emerging
markets where growth is slowing, a European Commission report
said on Monday.
The Commission's rebuke comes months ahead of a Spanish
general election on Dec. 20, when the centre-right government is
expected to emphasize its handling of the economy as it seeks to
win back voters after imposing big spending cuts.
Spain has left behind recession and is now growing at one of
the fastest rates in the euro zone, but the Commission said the
macroeconomic scenario forming the basis for Spain's 2016 budget
appeared "somewhat optimistic".
"According to the ad-hoc Commission forecast, risks to
growth projections appear skewed to the downside and are mainly
related to the external sector, should the deceleration in
emerging markets intensify," the European Union's executive said
in a report on Spain published on Monday.
The Commission said its opinion was that Spain's draft
budget plan risked non-compliance with the Stability and Growth
Pact, which sets out rules on the size of deficits and debt for
EU member countries.
The Commission said it believed the Spanish economy would
grow by 3.1 percent in 2015 and by 2.7 percent next year -- less
than the 3.3 and 3.0 percent forecast by the Spanish government
but higher than the Commission's last forecasts in May. Then,
Brussels expected Spanish GDP would grow by 2.8 percent in 2015
and 2.6 percent next year.
The Commission believes Spain's budget deficit will be 4.5
percent of gross domestic product in 2015 instead of the
required 4.2 percent. The discrepancy will widen in 2016, it has
forecast, with an estimated deficit then of 3.5 percent of GDP,
against a 2.8 percent agreed target. EU rules require that
national deficits should not go beyond 3 percent of GDP.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Monday rejected
the need for major changes to the country's 2016 budget plans,
which were put together early to get them signed off before the
election.
He stressed that Spain was on track to meet its 2015 deficit
target, which would leave the country well placed to whittle it
down further to below 3 percent in 2016.
"The trend in budget revenues is very positive," De Guindos
told reporters in Madrid.
In a separate report on Monday, the European Central Bank
said that Spain's economic recovery has picked up pace but
unemployment remained high and financial imbalances, dating to
the pre-crisis years, were still substantial.
Spain's parliament is expected to be dissolved by the end of
October ahead of the December vote.
The Commission wants any new government to revise the
budget, taking account of Brussels' remarks and adding financial
data from Spain's regions that are missing in the current draft.
"We call on the Spanish authorities to submit an updated
draft budgetary plan as soon as the new government is in place,"
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a
news conference.
New fiscal rules, adopted after the euro zone debt crisis,
give the European Commission the power to seek amendments to
national budgets.
According to these rules, governments must send Brussels
their draft budgets for 2016 by Oct. 15. Spain sent its budget
well in advance, to give time for the Spanish parliament to vote
on the plan before it is dissolved.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Philip Blenkinsop;
Additional reporting by Sarah White in Madrid; Editing by
Catherine Evans and Toby Chopra)