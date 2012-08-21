* Spain sells 4.5 bln euros of 12-, 18-mth bills
* Yields fall on both compared with July auction
* Borrowing costs still uncomfortably high
* Markets await fine print on ECB bond-buying plan
By Paul Day
MADRID, Aug 21 Spain's short-term borrowing
costs dropped at auction on Tuesday as investors bet the
European Central Bank will intervene on bond markets, but a lack
of detail over when and how it will act meant yields remained
punishingly high.
The Treasury sold 4.5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) of 12-
and 18-month T-bills, at the top of its target of between 3.5
billion and 4.5 billion euros, though demand was mixed. The
yield on the shorter paper fell to 3.070 percent from 3.918
percent in July.
"The focus is very much on the ECB's pledge of intervention,
in combination with (euro zone rescue fund) the EFSF. Markets
appear to be giving the benefit of the doubt to that money
hitting the markets but there's a lot left to be revealed,"
Deutsche Bank economist Mark Wall said.
The Treasury will not sell longer-dated debt until Sept. 6,
the same day the ECB is expected to detail its plans for
addressing the euro zone's debt crisis, and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel pays an official visit to Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy in Madrid.
Spain's debt servicing costs remain uncomfortably high
because investors are unnerved by uncertainties over whether
Madrid will need to apply for a full sovereign bailout. That
would stretch existing European Union funds and likely transfer
much of the market pressure to the larger Italian economy.
Rajoy opened the door to applying for aid earlier in August,
but said he needed to know the conditions first and more about
the ECB's plans to help deflate debt costs for Europe's southern
economies.
Yields on Spain's 2-year debt have fallen particularly
sharply in the secondary market in the last few weeks on
expectations the ECB will concentrate any debt purchases on
shorter maturities.
On Tuesday, the premium investors demand to hold benchmark
Spanish 10-year debt over its German equivalent fell to 476
basis points after the auction, down around 7 points on the day.
The bloc's fourth largest economy saw financing costs soar
to near euro-era highs last month on concerns it may take years
to recover from a housing bubble that burst in 2008 and is too
weak to digest massive public and private debts.
The country has already applied for a rescue of up to 100
billion euros to help capitalize its banks, battered by bad
loans from the construction sector and consumer demand
undermined by record high unemployment of almost 25 percent.
On Tuesday, the Treasury sold 3.5 billion euros of the
12-month bills, at a bid-to-cover rate that fell to 1.9 after
2.2 last month.
It sold 982 million euros of the 18-month bill, which was 4
times subscribed compared with 3.7 times in July. The yield fell
to 3.335 percent from 4.242 percent in July.