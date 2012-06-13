AMSTERDAM, June 13 A majority in the Dutch parliament on Wednesday supported a euro zone deal to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain to shore up its banks, but some political parties set conditions on finally approving the aid.

"I want to see pain. It cannot be the case that banks are restructured and people walk out whistling. I want shareholders to bleed, I want a ban on bonuses," said Labour member of parliament Ronald Plasterk. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)