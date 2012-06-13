(Adds Dutch FinMin, MPs quotes)
AMSTERDAM, June 13 A majority in the Dutch
parliament supported a euro zone deal to lend up to 100 billion
euros ($125.7 billion) to Spain to shore up its banks, clinching
Dutch participation, although some political parties sought
conditions on the aid.
The euro zone crisis and Dutch membership of the European
Union are hotting up as election issues in the Netherlands, and
public and political enthusiasm for euro zone rescues appears to
be wearing thin.
The Dutch parliament, which faces a general election on
Sept. 12, needs to approve the Netherlands' participation in the
rescue deal.
Five parties - the Liberals and Christian Democrats, which
are the two parties in the caretaker government, and the
opposition Labour, GreenLeft, and Democrats 66 parties - stated
their conditional support for the aid, saying it was needed to
prevent a possible banking crisis in Spain.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to give up to
100 billion euros in loans to Spain to shore up its banks in an
attempt to avert a widening of the euro zone's debt
crisis.
Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told parliament the aid
for Spanish banks was in the Netherlands' best interests given
that Dutch banks have exposure of about 50 billion euros to
Spain, while Dutch pension funds are also invested in the
southern European country.
The 2008 credit crisis cost the Netherlands more than 200
billion euros in missed growth and costs, De Jager said.
"All studies point in the same direction that if it goes
wrong in the euro zone, or if there is a break-up ... the risks
and costs connected with this are very, very high," De Jager
said.
Pro-Europe Labour member of parliament Ronald Plasterk
agreed with De Jager the Netherlands had financial interests in
Spain which needed to be protected, but he said the aid should
come with conditions.
"I want to see pain. It cannot be the case that banks are
restructured and people walk out whistling. I want shareholders
to bleed, I want a ban on bonuses," Plasterk said.
Two populist parties with an anti-euro agenda - the
Socialist Party and Geert Wilders' Freedom Party - have made
gains in recent opinion polls. Both parties firmly rejected aid
for Spain's banks.
"A one with 11 zeros for Spanish banks. The banks have been
gambling with other people's money and now risk losing
everything. And now they shamelessly hand the bill to Dutch and
other European taxpayers," Freedom Party member Tony van Dijck
said during the debate.
"The euro is ill, fatally ill. The medicine, just pumping in
more and more money, does not work. It is a treatment of
symptoms and sticking plasters on a gaping wound. Investors see
this as well," Van Dijck said.
The Freedom Party wants the Netherlands to return to the
Dutch guilder.
A second Dutch party, the small Reformed Party, asked Dutch
De Jager to study the alternative of splitting the euro zone
into two groups, after another small party, Christian Union, put
forward the proposal two weeks ago.
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
