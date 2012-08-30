By Blanca Rodríguez Piedra
MADRID Aug 30 High borrowing costs for some
European countries compared with Germany's may justify market
intervention by the European Central Bank, French President
Francois Hollande said on Thursday.
"The ECB's mandate include price stability and monetary
policy. When you see such wide gaps in yields, that could be a
justification for an intervention in the name of monetary
policy," Hollande told a news conference after meeting with
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to
flesh out his plans next week for a bond-buying programme he
announced in August, conditioned on countries first applying for
aid to the euro zone's rescue fund.
On Wednesday he wrote in an opinion piece in a German
magazine that the ECB must employ "exceptional measures" at
times.
Rajoy, of the centre-right People's Party, reiterated after
his meeting with Hollande, a Socialist, that he is waiting to
hear more about the programme before deciding whether his
country will apply for European aid.
A rescue from Europe would likely combine ECB buying of
Spanish bonds on the secondary market with the European rescue
fund, or EFSF/ESM, buying Spain's debt issues at primary
auctions.
The aid would likely come with additional conditions beyond
what has already been imposed on Spain in return for up to 100
billion euros ($125.28 billion) in European aid for Spanish
banks that is in the pipeline.
It is up to Spain to decide whether it wants to request
further aid, said Hollande.
Both leaders expressed their backing for Greece as it
struggles to implement tough measures that were conditions for
its sovereign bailout, the first one in the euro zone.
European leaders should show support for Greece at an Oct.
19 EU summit if the crisis-hit country's conservative government
shows commitment to move ahead with economic reforms, Hollande
said.
Rajoy, who has raised income tax and value-added tax in
Spain this year, said he would try not to raise taxes in next
year's budget, although he said difficult decisions were
sometimes necessary.
Rajoy has announced 65 billion euros in budget cuts to try
to bring the public deficit down to 3 percent of gross domestic
product by 2014. But with the economy in recession, tax take
dropping and the jobless rate stubbornly high at close to 25
percent, more painful austerity may still be in the works for
Spain.