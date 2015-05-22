(Fixes headline)

MADRID May 22 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday that Spain deserved to take on more responsibility in Europe and its Economy Minister Luis de Guindos had the right skills to chair the Eurogroup, though he stopped short of formally backing him.

"Luis de Guindos has exceptional qualities, ... he is very much appreciated by all of the colleagues within the Eurogroup," Sapin said at a news conference in Madrid when asked about whether he would back de Guindos to be the next Eurogroup chief.

He declined to comment further, adding that a consensus needed to be reached within the Eurogroup.