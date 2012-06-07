BRIEF-Chuou International Group buys back 65,400 shares for 28.1 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 65,400 shares for 28.1 million yen in total, on June 8, through ToSTNeT-3
TOKYO, June 7 The Group of 20 has invited Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to its upcoming summit in Mexico this month to urgently discuss the deepening financial crisis in the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The G20 will strongly appeal for market stabilization to address Spain's situation at the June 18-19 summit in Los Cabos, Gerardo Rodriguez Regordosa, undersecretary for Mexico's Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, told the business daily.
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15