BERLIN, April 11 Germany's finance ministry said
on Wednesday it regretted that the "huge efforts" Spain was
making to reform its economy were not recognised by financial
markets, where Spanish government debt yields have surged on
concerns about its deficit.
"Since the outbreak of the crisis Spain has carried out
wide-ranging reforms in a number of areas including financial
policy, the labour market and the banking sector," said German
finance ministry spokesman Johannes Blankenheim.
"We regret that the markets have not yet fully recognised
these enormous reform efforts," he told a news conference. He
described the state of Spain's economy as "better than many
industrialised countries who are not members of the euro zone".