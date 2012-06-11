* Merkel aides defend EU aid for Spanish banks
* Media and sceptics ask if it will be enough
* Aid without conditions seen as risky precedent
By Stephen Brown and Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, June 11 Angela Merkel's government was
forced to defend an EU rescue for Spain's indebted banks on
Monday, with many Germans convinced their generosity is being
abused and sceptics warning that promising aid without tough
conditions sets a risky precedent.
Aides to the German chancellor justified the huge bailout on
the grounds that the Spanish economy was not in such dire shape
that it required the kind of terms imposed on Greece, and the
aid would not be paid directly to Spanish banks but to the
government.
"The Spanish application comes from the state, the money
will go to the state, the state is liable and the state takes on
the responsibility for the stipulated conditions," Merkel's
spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
"It sends a good signal to the markets and Europe's partners
that Europe is capable of acting and now has the instruments at
its disposal to deal with crisis events that it did not have two
or three years ago," said Seibert.
But opinion polls reflect growing fatigue among ordinary
Germans at their country's role as paymaster in the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
The scale of aid made available to Spain - up to 100 billion
euros ($125 billion) - appeared to reinforce warnings from a
small but growing band of German eurosceptics that such bailouts
have become a black hole for German taxpayers' hard-earned cash.
The mass-circulation Bild tabloid warned that, just as one
bailout package was not enough for Greece, "the Spanish patient
will also need more help than a one-off capital injection".
"Is 100 billion euros for Spain really going to be enough,
Herr Schaeuble?" it asked the German finance minister.
The Mitteldeutsche Zeitung called it a costly "sedative" and
highbrow Die Welt expressed similar doubts that the Spanish aid
would stop the rot in the euro zone, despite a positive initial
response in financial markets.
"Politicians are once again showing such great optimism that
they are closer to solving the problems that the citizens, most
of whom have already become sceptics, are even more suspicious,"
Die Welt wr o te.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said it was a dangerous
precedent to drop Germany's insistence on aid only with strict
conditions. "Italy will also be happy to take money without
tough conditions and Ireland may demand that its conditions be
softened retroactively," it said.
"The Spanish case shows there is not much left of the
'German' principle to allow aid within the euro area only with
the toughest possible reform requirements."
FIREWALLS "DON'T HELP"
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble mounted a campaign on
television and radio to defend the decision, pointing out that
Spain's debt pile was smaller than Germany's but its banking
problem "had to be resolved with enough capital being added".
With the German parliament yet to give its approval to the
Merkel-led fiscal compact for budget discipline in Europe and to
the permanent euro zone bailout mechanism, Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU) tried to avoid the Spanish deal providing more
fuel to the eurosceptics' arguments.
"The decisive issue here is that the aid will not be given
directly to Spanish banks but to a restructuring fund
commissioned by the state, and it is the Spanish state that
vouches for it," senior CDU MP Norbert Barthle told Reuters.
He was confident that talks with Germany's main centre-left
opposition on growth stimulus and job creation would enable the
fiscal compact and European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to get
through parliament by the summer recess.
"We would certainly need some parliamentary say in Germany
over Spain's bailout aid and I believe that we can get a
majority for this," said Barthle, reflecting confidence that the
pro-euro Social Democrats and Greens would support Spanish aid.
This view is supported by Germany's main industry body, the
BDI, whose export-oriented members have benefited hugely from
the weak euro and low interest rates in the euro zone.
"The situation in Spain is completely different to Greece -
the economy is much stabler and it has traditionally had a
fairly low level of national debt," the BDI's Markus Kerber told
the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, justifying the move to resolve a
banking crisis "hanging like a millstone round's Spain's neck".
Merkel is squeezed uncomfortably between foreign partners
like Washington, Paris and London demanding more decisive action
to save the euro and German voters who are no longer convinced
the single currency is better than the old Deutsche mark,
according to recent opinion polls.
With recent indications that German resilience to the crisis
is weakening, the financier George Soros wrote in France's Le
Figaro that a weaker German economy would make it "even more
difficult for the Chancellor Angela Merkel to persuade the
German public to accept more responsibilities vis-à-vis Europe".
The chancellor is unable to convince even her own back
benches, where the views of once fringe eurosceptics like Frank
Schaeffler of her junior coalition partners, the Free Democrats
(FDP), have become more widely reflected in the German media.
"It is now clear that all these firewalls don't help, they
merely create ever greater incentives for countries to take
shelter in rescue schemes, as is the case with Spain," he said.