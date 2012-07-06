BERLIN, July 6 Euro zone finance ministers will
not make a decision at their meeting next Monday on aid for the
Spanish banking sector, as there is no report yet available from
the "troika" inspectors, Germany's finance ministry said on
Friday.
"So far we have no report on the table, so there won't be
any decision on Monday," said finance ministry spokesman Martin
Kotthaus.
The signature of a Memorandum of Understanding for up to 100
billion euros of aid for Spain's banks was originally scheduled
for next Monday, when finance ministers from the 17 countries in
the currency bloc hold their monthly meeting in Brussels.
But the date for the final agreement has slipped, reportedly
to July 20, to allow more time for negotiations.