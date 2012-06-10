BERLIN, June 10 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Sunday that Spanish banks are not at all a
danger for the stability of the euro and added that they will
now be getting the capital they need.
In an interview with ARD television, Schaeuble said: "We
have to make clear: there's no danger of contagion (from) the
banks....It must be clear to everyone that the Spanish banks,
despite all their problems, are not a danger for the stability
of the euro and they will be getting enough capital."
Schaeuble also pointed out that Spain's debt level is less
than Germany's. He repeated his view that Spain's banks are
suffering because of a specific problem - the country's real
estate woes.
"And by the way, Spain's overall debt is lower than
Germany's. But as a result of the real estate boom Spain has a
problem with the banks and that had to be resolved with enough
capital being added. And because of the high interest rates on
the markets Spain can't get that at acceptable conditions."