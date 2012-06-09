By Ina Treede
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, June 9 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble praised Spain for its decision to
seek aid from its euro zone partners on Saturday, telling
Reuters in Baden-Baden that the country was taking "big steps"
to get its economic and financial problems under control.
Schaeuble said that Spain was on the right path.
"Spain has taken big steps to get its economic and financial
problems under control," Schaeuble told Reuters in the
southwesetern town of Baden-Baden. "It has launched profound
structural reforms. Spain, and that is what all international
institutions are saying, is on the right path."
Schaeuble has said he believes Spain will be able to solve
its banking problems step by step and said Spain's problems are
linked specifically to the collapse of the country's real estate
boom.
"Because of the high burdens arising from the wake of the
construction and real estate boom and the current high interest
rate levels, Spain has not been able to raise its capital needs
on the fiancial markets and thus requested help from Europe to
recapitalise banks."
On Saturday Spain became the fourth country to seek
assistance since Europe's debt crisis began.