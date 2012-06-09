By Ina Treede
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, June 9 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble praised Spain for its decision to
seek aid from its euro zone partners on Saturday, telling
Reuters in Baden-Baden that the country was taking "big steps"
to get its economic and financial problems under control.
Schaeuble said that Spain, which on Saturday became the
fourth country to seek assistance since Europe's debt crisis
began, was on the right track.
"Spain has taken big steps to get its economic and financial
problems under control," Schaeuble told Reuters in an interview
in the southwesetern town of Baden-Baden. "It has launched
profound structural reforms. Spain, and that is what all
international institutions are saying, is on the right path."
Schaeuble has said he believes Spain will be able to solve
its banking problems step by step and said Spain's problems are
linked specifically to the collapse of the country's real estate
boom.
"Because of the high burdens arising in the wake of the
construction and real estate boom and the current high interest
rate levels, Spain has not been able to raise the capital it
needs on financial markets and thus requested help from Europe
to recapitalise banks."
"We agreed to that in principle," Schaeuble added in the
interview. "But that money will nevertheless be going to the
Spanish state. Just like every other member state, Spain is
responsible for its banks and to furnish them with sufficient
capital.
"And that will be done under the condition that Spain will
implement a corresponding adjustment programme for the banks
that will have to be negotiated with international
institutions."
Schaeuble reiterated his view it was the right decision.
"I believe it is the right step and an important step," he
said. "It will be able to eliminate the uncertainty in the
markets that have arisen from the Spanish financial sector and
that's why, I believe, this is a good day!"
Schaeuble said it should calm the nervousness in the
markets.
"We've had a very nervous situation once again because of a
convergence of a variety of reasons," he added. "We were
actually headed in a good diretion in the first quarter but then
the fact that the new elections in Greece didn't lead to the
formation of a government caused uncertainty."
Spain suffered as a result of that, he added.
"And in this nervous situation, the financial markets
tumbled onto the problem of the high burdens on the Spanish
banks because of the real estate loans and that's why we urged
Spain to make decisions that would make it clear that the
problems with the Spanish banks would be resolved."