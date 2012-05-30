MADRID May 30 Crisis is the watchword in
Madrid. Take your pick - liquidity crisis, debt crisis, banking
crisis, economic crisis, confidence crisis, investor crisis,
jobless crisis. Spain, the ailing euro zone's latest problem
child, has them all.
As the problems pile up, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's
five-month-old conservative administration feels like a
government under siege. Nervy top officials are reluctant to
speak on the record for fear of slipping up. Policymakers
contradict one another. Plans keep changing. Financial markets
reel amid the uncertainty. The gloom in ministry corridors is
palpable.
The latest gaffe: after weeks insisting that one of the
country's biggest banks, Bankia, did not need fresh funds,
ministers dropped the bombshell last Friday that there was a
23-billion-euro hole in the accounts. They have yet to explain
clearly how they will find the money when they are already
struggling to finance a spiralling national debt.
The effect of the Bankia news on fragile financial markets
was devastating. Spanish shares dived to 9-year lows, the euro
sank and investors fled Spanish government debt, pushing the
yield towards the 7 per cent level at which fellow eurozone
members Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek national
bailouts from Brussels.
To hear the government tell it, outsiders have got it all
wrong: Spain has lived beyond its means for too long and is now
going through a painful but necessary period of adjustment to
shrink its state sector, cut spending and boost competitiveness.
All the right things are being done. Rajoy's government is
serious, committed and enjoys a comfortable parliamentary
majority.
Officials say foreigners don't understand that Spain has
boosted its exports more than any other European country in the
past three years, that it has reformed its labour markets, cut
its costs of production and come clean about the problems in its
banks, which lent too enthusiastically to finance a huge
property bubble that has now burst.
Now, ministers say, Madrid just needs time and some help and
support from its European partners to get through the most acute
phase of the crisis and give the reforms time to work.
RUNNING OUT OF TIME AND IDEAS
Unfortunately, time is running out.
Despite fresh proposals from Brussels on Wednesday that
could go some way towards offering Rajoy what he wants - if they
find their way through the Union's tortuous decision-making
process into law - Europe's paymaster Germany has yet to fulfill
Spain's wish list.
Spanish depositors are jittery. Newspaper editors tell of
calls from members of the public unsure what to do with their
money, asking for advice. Anecdotes abound of the wealthy moving
their money to the relative security of London, Germany or
France. London property agents Savills and Knight Frank say the
number of Spanish buyers grew 14-21 percent in April compared
with the average of the preceding six months.
Official bank deposit figures are published with a big time
lag: the latest numbers, for April, are due shortly.
Spanish bankers insist that there will be no bank runs. But
ministers in private are clear about their wish to see
European-wide bank deposit guarantee measures put in place
quickly to avoid the risk of what could be a catastrophic event.
There are signs the European Central Bank favours deposit
guarantees.
Problems are mounting on other fronts. With the cost of
borrowing heading rapidly towards 7 percent and most foreign
investors already shunning Spanish debt, the government will
find it increasingly difficult to refinance 98 billion euros of
debt and find another 52 billion euros to fund its deficit this
year.
Local banks are barely lending, or offering loans at
prohibitively high rates, squeezing companies and increasing the
risk of a chain of bankruptcies which could send the economy
into a nosedive. The banking system's total loans to the
business sector were 44.6 billion euros at the end of March half
of what they were at the end of the boom in 2007, and the
contraction continues almost every month, according to Bank of
Spain data.
Consumers are postponing big purchases and cutting back
spending. Spain's soaring borrowing costs have become a national
obsession since the crisis. Taxi drivers opine knowledgeably
about the "risk premium" Spain must pay to borrow and TV news
bulletins open with the latest number for "la prima de riesgo".
The government acknowledges that the situation is critical.
In private, officials say, Rajoy has been pressing Brussels
and Berlin for the European Central Bank to guarantee all bank
deposits in the eurozone to prevent bank runs, to buy Spanish
sovereign debt to reduce yields and calm markets, for greater
European fiscal integration and for allowing the European
bailout fund to lend money directly to recapitalise Spain's
sickly banks. The ECB is resistant to bond purchases on a
massive scale.
"Spain is going through a major crisis of confidence," one
diplomat said. "Markets are good at pricing risk but they hate
uncertainty - and right now that uncertainty is killing Spain."
COMMUNICATION
Bankers and local media say Rajoy's own stumbles are making
matters worse at a critical time. The 56-year-old, like many of
his ministers, hails from provincial Spain, has no international
experience, lacks deep knowledge of finance and speaks only
limited English.
A hastily scheduled press conference by the premier on
Monday ended with markets taking fright at his lack of clarity
about how to fund the Bankia bailout and his insistence that
Spanish banks did not need a European bailout. Government
sources expressed frustration that the media had failed to
understand the prime minister's "clear message".
"I was expecting that this government would do things
better," one senior banker here said. "Instead they are shooting
from the hip. You can't say to the market that you are going to
do one thing and then do something else."
"Where are the technocrats ?" another banker asked. "What
this government needs is a really good technocrat who has the
experience and the knowledge to cope with a situation as tough
as this one."
Analysts and foreign bankers here say the Madrid government
is making a big gamble by assuming that the European Union's
paymaster Germany, together with the European Central Bank, will
in the end "do the right thing" and come to Spain's rescue.
Germany has led opposition to increasing the size of the
EU's bailout fund, to guaranteeing all eurozone bank deposits,
to allowing the use of common eurozone bonds to fund governments
and to letting the ECB buy more government debt to push down
yields.
Instead, Berlin preaches austerity, inviting the mainly
southern European crisis countries to follow the same path it
took last decade - structural reforms to improve economic
competitiveness, tight discipline on spending and reductions in
borrowing.
The resentment in Madrid is very apparent.
"Countries which are doing reforms need to find a way to be
rewarded, rather than punished," deputy Prime Minister Soraya
Saenz said in a conversation with Reuters. "...it's not possible
to explain to citizens that what they save through austerity
will then be spent on higher debt interest payments."
Top officials mutter about how today's European Union
consists of a "German Union plus the rest" and local businessmen
make unflattering comparisons with Berlin's domination of Europe
in World War Two.
A commonly heard view among top Spanish bankers, officials
and diplomats is that Spain is "too big to fail".
It is inconceivable, they say, to imagine the eurozone
without its fourth biggest economy. Spain's future is
inextricably linked to Europe's future. So Germany is bound to
agree reluctantly to change course and allow the ECB and the
bailout fund to support Spain.
"It may go down to the wire, it may get very bad," one
senior diplomat here said. "But Germany has to choose. With
Greece it did not have to choose. It could allow Greece to fail.
But if Spain fails, Europe fails. So in the end we have to
believe that Merkel and the Taliban of the Bundesbank (German
central bank) will change their minds and do what they need to
do to save Europe."
Deputy Prime Minister Saenz says it's about nothing less
than the future of Europe. "If the EU doesn't reinforce the
eurozone with some sort of mechanism, it's not about who leaves,
it's about the EU itself. What is Europe without the euro?"
Whether that is true remains to be seen.
Reuters reported last November that France and Germany had
secretly discussed plans for a smaller "core" eurozone
consisting of strong nations intent on deeper economic
integration.
"They think here that Spain is a very important country and
a crucial part of Europe," said one long-time Madrid bank
adviser. "But they forget that for the Germans, Spain is a minor
country next to Greece and Italy."