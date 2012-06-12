By Jan Strupczewski
| BRUSSELS, June 12
BRUSSELS, June 12 In its scramble to get ahead
of the sovereign debt crisis and shore up Spain's struggling
banks before Greek elections, Europe may well have succeeded in
tying itself in knots.
While a positive move in principle, the euro zone's offer to
lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to
recapitalise its banks could even worsen its problems because of
growing doubts about the wisdom of holding Spanish debt.
After the briefest of relief rallies, investors have already
cast their verdict, pushing 10-year Spanish borrowing costs to
their highest level since the launch of the euro on Tuesday -
not the impact euro zone ministers were hoping for.
The uncertainty stems from where the currency bloc is going
to source the money to lend to Spain.
It can either lend from its temporary bailout fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility, or from its permanent
rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, which is
scheduled to come into force next month.
The crux of the problem is the different legal standing of
loans made from the 440-billion-euro EFSF and those that will be
made from the ESM, which once fully capitalised will have 500
billion euros.
Germany, France, the Netherlands and other wealthier euro
zone countries want the loan to come from the ESM, which has
'preferred creditor status', meaning it must be paid back before
other creditors such as private investors.
No surprise then that those investors are heading for the
exit having seen the losses handed to creditors as part of
Greece's second sovereign bailout.
Euro zone officials are alive to the problem and have said
the money could come from the EFSF initially and then be
transferred into the ESM, while holding on to the same legal
status it would have had in the temporary fund.
The net result is confusion in financial markets.
"There's that fundamental problem - if you're a bondholder
and they just push you down the line, why would you invest in
Spanish government bonds?" said Gary Jenkins, director of
Swordfish Research Ltd, specialist in fixed income research.
"What they should be doing is trying to encourage people to
invest in Spain, not discourage them," he said.
Rising bond yields mean that it will be even harder for
Spain to fund itself in the market, something that the euro zone
wants Madrid to keep doing.
In turn, adding up to 100 billion euros more to Spain's debt
pile - nearly 10 percent of the country's gross domestic product
- will increase its debt-to-GDP ratio to more than 90 percent,
well above a normally manageable level.
The rising borrowing costs will also increase the interest
payments it has to make, which must come out of its annual
budget, driving up the deficit at a time when the country is in
recession and expected to remain there through 2013.
In sum, a bailout designed to shore up Spain's weakest
banks, stricken with billions of euros of bad property loans and
other underperforming debt, may end up saddling the country with
even more debt and less chance of paying it off.
Market sentiment could yet be turned because the euro zone
has not definitively decided if the loan will come from the EFSF
or ESM. But the question mark is out there and the answer may
end up depending on exactly when Madrid decides to make a formal
request for the money.
TIMING
Spanish officials have said they first need to get the
results of a privately commissioned audit of its banks to know
how much money is needed. That audit, by the consultancies
Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger, is due around June 21.
Since the ESM is only expected to become operational on July
9, after the German parliament ratifies it, any request for aid
before then will have to come from the EFSF.
A rapid request is expected in large part because the June
17 Greek elections threaten to cause more market turmoil,
particularly if the far-left coalition wins and delivers on its
promise to renege on the country's bailout terms.
If the Spanish loan, or the first tranche of it, is
requested before the ESM goes online, the money will have to
come from the EFSF and the debt seniority problem would be
resolved - at least for a short period of time.
Another reason why many euro zone countries would prefer the
ESM to handle the bailout is that, unlike with the EFSF, loans
extended from the ESM do not increase the individual debt levels
of those countries helping to save Spain.
Use of the ESM would bypass the tricky question of whether
Spain, if it borrows from the EFSF, should at the same time
cease to be a guarantor of the fund because it is a country
which itself needs help.
It would also sidestep the problem of Finland, which can
only participate in new bailouts from the EFSF if it gets
collateral from the beneficiary country to match the Finnish
contribution. There is no such condition for ESM bailouts.
The sheer complexity of the formal and political
requirements for the bailout after two years of the sovereign
debt crisis has left officials battling to come up with a
convincing solution that is also simple to implement.
One under discussing is to let the EFSF issue the first
tranche of the Spanish bailout before July and for the ESM to
take over the rest of the programme later.
Under the ESM treaty, existing financing programmes taken
over by the ESM from the EFSF do not acquire the right to be
paid back first, so investor concerns should ease.
At the same time the debt of euro zone countries
guaranteeing the EFSF would only increase by the amount of the
first tranche and Finland could join the Spanish bailout once it
is taken over by the ESM, without getting any collateral.