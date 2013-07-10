By Martin Santa
remains on track and there is currently no need to inject extra
cash into the banking sector despite the country's challenging
economic and fiscal situation, the European Commission said on
Wednesday.
Madrid requested euro zone assistance in June last year,
with its banks the immediate concern. It was granted up to 100
billion euros to help recapitalise the most troubled lenders and
has drawn 41.3 billion euros ($52.81 billion).
"There is at present no reason to foresee further programme
disbursements," the Commission said in its third review of the
aid programme. "The rest of the Spanish banks either were not
diagnosed with a capital shortfall in the stress test or were
able to cover it by private means."
The euro zone's fourth biggest economy suffers from record
high unemployment of nearly 27 percent and has been either in or
close to recession for the past five years, which has greatly
limited the government's room for manoeuver.
In recent months there has been some improvement in the
macroeconomic picture, with net exports in particular growing,
which has helped narrow the current account deficit.
"The positive trends in the stabilisation of the Spanish
financial sector need to be maintained and the close monitoring
thereof should continue," the Commission said.
The report concluded that the banking sector was now more
stable, but that the profitability of banks remained a
significant challenge given low growth and interest rates.
"A prolongation of the negative trends in unemployment, real
incomes and solvency of companies beyond current expectations
will heighten risks, particularly for weaker banks," it said.
The banking sector could also face further fallout from
problems in the housing market.
Spain's once high-flying property sector seen prices fallen
by up to 30 percent. But economists believe they may have to
drop a further 20 percent before they have touch bottom. That
means more bad property loans will have to fall due, with a
knock-on impact on banks and mortgage lenders.
"Against the difficult macroeconomic setting projected for
2013, non-performing loans are expected to increase further both
for households and corporates," the review said.
At the same time, the broader economic and fiscal picture
remains uncertain. The economy is still contracting and the
deficit rose to 10.6 percent of GDP in 2012. Government debt
rose to 84 percent of GDP, from 69 percent in 2011.
The Commission recommended Madrid, which has pledged to cut
its deficit below the EU's limit of 3 percent of GDP by 2016, to
continue a gradual budget correction while accelerating
implementation of labour market and public sector reforms.
