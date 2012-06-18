By Lisa Jucca and Paul Day
MILAN/MADRID, June 18 Any hopes Italy and Spain
may have had that the Greek election result would ease pressure
on their own debt crises were dashed early on Monday when
financial markets reacted as if nothing had changed.
The cost of borrowing rose for both countries, the two big
euro zone economies under fire for poor finances, widening the
gap between what they have to pay and what Germany pays.
The yield on Spain's 10-year bond went above
the 7 percent widely viewed as unsustainable.
The moves underlined the essential dilemma facing the euro
zone; short-term improvements to the climate do not address the
root problem that finances are perilously tight in the middle of
an economic downturn.
"The Greek elections have not solved the problems of the
euro zone," one Italian bond trader said bluntly.
Even so, a meltdown at the prospect of a Greek government
pledged to reneging on its commitments and possibly forcing
Greece out of the euro zone was averted.
So the leaders of Italy and Spain welcomed the narrow
victory for Greek parties committed to the terms of the European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.
"This allows us to have a more serene vision for the future
of the European Union and for the euro zone," Italian Prime
Minster Mario Monti told reporters in Mexico upon arriving for a
G-20 summit.
Also speaking before the same meeting, Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy greeted the election outcome as "good
news for Greece, very good news for the European Union, for the
euro and also for Spain".
COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION
But for Italy and Spain, the bond market reaction to the
Greek vote suggested that the euro zone crisis needs a
comprehensive solution before markets can start to build
confidence.
The share and currency markets were also underwhelmed by the
Greek results. After an initial spike, Europe's top shares
and the euro were flat within a couple of hours
of opening on Monday.
Sceptics don't have to look far to see why; Spanish banks'
bad loans rose to the highest percentage of their outstanding
portfolios since April 1994, according to the Bank of Spain.
An audit later this week is supposed to show Spanish banks
needing between 60 billion and 70 billion euros ($75-88 billion)
in capital.
There were mixed signals from Germany about whether it would
tolerate a slight easing of demands on Greece.
It is also unclear how deep the divisions will be between
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois
Hollande over easing back on austerity programmes in favour of
growth.
These questions are the kind that keep markets on edge and
drive investors away from what they see as riskier assets.
"While Greek euro exit fears have ... eased, this (election)
outcome does little to alleviate the weak fundamentals that
currently weigh on Spain and Italy," Michala Marcussen, an
economist at Societe Generale, said in a research note.
"Our concern remains that little will be delivered in terms
of additional risk-sharing measures, leaving markets,
and as such the economies, vulnerable to renewed stress"