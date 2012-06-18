By Lisa Jucca and Manuel María Ruiz
MILAN/MADRID, June 18 Spain called on Monday for
the European Central Bank to fight financial market pressures on
the euro zone, and Italy said more must be done to shore up the
bloc after the Greek election result failed to ease the strain
on both countries.
The cost of borrowing rose for the two big euro zone
economies under fire for poor finances, widening the gap between
what they would have to pay and what Germany pays.
The yield on Spain's 10-year bond went above
the 7 percent widely viewed as unaffordable. Italy's
was just above 6 percent.
Spanish Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro told the Senate
during a budget hearing that doubts were lingering about the
future of the euro zone. "The ECB must respond firmly, with
reliability, to these market pressures that are still trying to
derail the joint euro project," he said.
Within a few hours of Sunday's Greek election result - a
narrow win for Greek parties committed to a European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout - financial markets
were reacting as if nothing had changed.
"We can see that the markets are not convinced," Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti said at a G20 meeting in Mexico,
according to Italian new agency ANSA. "We must draw up a
definitive and clear road map with concrete actions that make
the euro more credible."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, like Montoro on
Monday, has repeatedly called for the ECB to act to defend the
euro zone, implicitly wanting it to resume a massive bond-buying
programme that held down yields of government debt in recent
months. The ECB is reluctant to fire up the programme again.
Monday's market response underlined the problem facing the
euro zone: short-term improvements in the climate do not get
away from the fact that finances are perilously tight in the
middle of an economic downturn.
"While Greek euro exit fears have ... eased, this (election)
outcome does little to alleviate the weak fundamentals that
currently weigh on Spain and Italy," Michala Marcussen, an
economist at Societe Generale, said in a research note.
Even so, a meltdown at the prospect of a Greek government
promising to renege on its commitments and possibly forcing
Greece out of the euro zone was averted
Rajoy greeted the election outcome as "good news for Greece,
very good news for the European Union, for the euro and also for
Spain".
COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION
For Italy and Spain, the bond market reaction to the Greek
vote suggested that the euro zone crisis needs a comprehensive
solution before markets can start to build confidence.
Stock and currency markets were also underwhelmed by the
Greek results. After an initial rise, Europe's top shares
and the euro were weaker.
Sceptics don't have to look far to see why: Spanish banks'
bad loans rose to the highest percentage of their outstanding
portfolios since April 1994, according to the Bank of Spain.
An audit later this week is expected to show Spanish banks
need between 60 billion and 70 billion euros ($75-88 billion) in
capital.
There were mixed signals from Germany about whether it would
tolerate a slight easing of demands on Greece.
It is also unclear how deep the divisions will be between
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois
Hollande over easing back on austerity programmes in favour of
economic growth. These questions keep markets on edge and drive
investors away from what they see as riskier assets.
"Our concern remains that little will be delivered in terms
of additional risk-sharing measures, leaving markets,
and as such the economies, vulnerable to renewed stress," said
Marcussen of Societe General.